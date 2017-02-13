Pakistani Court Bans Valentine's Day Celebrations

A court in Pakistan has banned Valentine's Day celebrations in public places across the country.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) also ordered local media on February 13 not to publicize anything related to the day, petitioner Abdul Waheed said.

Waheed said he asked the court to rule against promoting Valentine's Day because he believes print and electronic media present the day as if it was part of local culture.

Majid Bhatti, a lawyer at the IHC, confirmed that the court order covered the entire country.

Under the ruling, private TV channels will be banned from airing special content related to Valentine's Day.

Valentine's Day draws mixed responses from Pakistanis, with many voicing objections, citing religious teachings.

President Mamnoon Hussain urged people last year not to observe Valentine's Day, saying that it was a not a Muslim tradition but a Western one.

"Valentine's Day has no connection with our culture and it should be avoided," he said at the time.

Based on reporting by AP and dpa