Pakistani Opposition Demonstrates For Prime Minister's Resignation

Thousands of opposition supporters rallied in Islamabad on April 28 to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif after Pakistan’s highest court ordered that he be questioned over allegations of corruption.

The demonstration was carried out by supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, which is led by cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan.

The protesters vowed to continue demonstrations until Sharif is ousted.

According to revelations in the so-called Panama Papers, Sharif and his family allegedly transferred money from Pakistan to Qatar that was later used to buy properties in London.

A five-judge panel from Pakistan’s Supreme Court issued a 3-2 ruling on April 20 saying there was insufficient evidence to remove Sharif from office.

But the tribunal ordered further investigation of the money-laundering allegations against Sharif.

Sharif has said that he would resign from office if the charges against him or any member of his family are proven to be true.

But Sharif's ruling Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) party says the April 20 court decision has exonerated Sharif.

Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, and dpa