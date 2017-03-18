Man Shot Dead In Paris Airport

French authorities say a man has been shot dead after attempting to seize a gun from a soldier at Paris's Orly airport on March 18.

The airport, the second largest in the French capital, has been evacuated and all flights from it have been diverted.

French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the man, whom he did not identify, attacked a female Air Force soldier and was killed by two other soldiers patrolling the airport.

Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux said the man was known to police and intelligence services and was linked with a carjacking earlier on March 18 in a northern Paris suburb.

The Paris prosecutors' office said its antiterrorism section had taken over the investigation.

Last month, a man wielding knives attacked soldiers at Paris's Louvre museum before being shot and wounded by police.

France remains under a state of emergency since the deadly attacks in Paris in 2015 that left 130 people dead.

Based on reporting by AFP and dpa