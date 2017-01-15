Gathering In Paris To Call For Renewed Mideast Peace Talks

Representatives from more than 70 countries and organizations are attending a conference in Paris on January 15 to urge renewed peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians and reaffirm support for a two-state solution for the decades-old conflict.

Palestinians have welcomed the gathering, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu -- who refused to attend -- said the conference is "rigged" against Israel.

The last round of direct peace talks collapsed amid acrimony in April 2014, after nine months of negotiations.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is attending the gathering. No representatives of the incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump are taking part.

The status of Jerusalem is one of the most sensitive and complex issues of the conflict.

Trump promised during the election campaign to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Ahead of the Paris gathering, Palestinian Authority President Mahmud Abbas warned that moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem would "not help the peace process."

Palestinians regard East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state, while Israel proclaims the entire city as its capital.

Based on reporting by dpa, AP, and the BBC