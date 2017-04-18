Pence Says U.S. Is With Japan '100 Percent' On North Korea

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has assured Japan that the United States is ready to work with its Asian allies to achieve the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

"We appreciate the challenging times in which the people of Japan live with increasing provocations from across the Sea of Japan," Pence told Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo on April 18.

"We are with you 100 percent," he said.

Abe said it was important "to seek diplomatic efforts as well as peaceable settlements of the issue," adding: "At the same time dialogue for the sake of dialogue is valueless and [it] is necessary for us to exercise pressure."

Pyongyang has accelerated its nuclear and missile tests in recent years, despite international condemnation and UN sanctions.

On April 17, Pence said that Washington’s "era of strategic patience is over," while President Donald Trump warned North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un that he has "gotta behave."

Based on reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters

