Nominee For Pentagon Chief Says Russia A 'Strategic Competitor,' Must Be Confronted

WASHINGTON -- The former Marine Corps general tapped to be the next U.S. defense secretary says Russia has chosen to become a "strategic competitor" and that Washington must confront its behavior.

James Mattis made the comments in written testimony to the Senate Armed Services Committee, which held its first hearing on his nomination on January 12.

Mattis, 66, led Marine divisions in the invasion of Afghanistan in 2001, after the September 11, 2001, attacks, and then the 2003 invasion to topple Iraq's Saddam Hussein.

He later commanded the U.S. troops that retook the Iraqi city of Fallujah during one of the war's bloodiest battles in 2004.

He later led U.S. Central Command beginning in 2010, overseeing military operations in the Middle East until his retirement in 2013.

Known within military circles by the nickname "Mad Dog," Mattis's blunt, acerbic manner has earned him rebukes in the past.