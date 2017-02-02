Pentagon Says Civilians, Children Likely Killed In Raid On Al-Qaeda In Yemen

The Pentagon on February 1 said that civilians, including children, likely were killed during a dawn raid on an Al-Qaeda militant group in southern Yemen earlier this week.

"A team designated by the operational task force commander has concluded regrettably that civilian noncombatants were likely killed in the midst of a firefight during a raid in Yemen January 29. Casualties may include children," the U.S. Central Command said.

"The known possible civilian casualties appear to have been potentially caught up in aerial gunfire that was called in to assist U.S. forces," it said.

The Pentagon previously has said 14 militants were killed in the raid in Al-Bayda Province. Medics at the scene, however, said around 30 people, including 10 women and children, were killed.

A U.S. Navy SEAL also was killed in the first such raid ordered by President Donald Trump.

Trump traveled to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on February 1 to meet with the family of the dead soldier, William "Ryan" Owens.

Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters