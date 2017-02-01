Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's broadcast region and beyond for the fifth week of 2017. For more photo galleries, see our Picture This archive.
Afghan men who lost their limbs in land-mine blasts practice with their new prosthetic limbs at an International Committee of the Red Cross center in Herat. After almost three decades of war, the countless mines that remain buried in Afghanistan still kill or maim dozens of people every month. As well as being a place for treatment, the Herat center is a small factory where production lines churn out hundreds of prostheses every month. (epa/Jalil Rezayee)
Bangladeshi patient Sahana Khatun, 10, poses for a photograph at the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital. Khatun, who has barklike warts growing on her face, could be the first female ever afflicted by the so-called "tree-man syndrome." (AFP)
A Syrian girl blows bubbles amid the rubble of destroyed buildings in the rebel-held area of Daraa in southern Syria. (AFP/Mohamad Abazeed)
Russian soldiers walk in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria. (Reuters/Ali Hashisho)
A general view of the library of the University of Mosul, Iraq, which was burned and destroyed during the battle with Islamic State militants. (Reuters/Ahmed Jadallah)
People throw snow toward police as they demonstrate in front of the Romanian government headquarters in Bucharest against controversial decrees to pardon corrupt politicians and decriminalize other offenses. (AFP/Daniel Mihaeilescu)
Afghan members of a Wushu martial arts group led by trainer Sima Azimi (center) pose for a photograph at the Shahrak Haji Nabi hilltop overlooking Kabul (AFP/Wahil Kohsar)
A pigeon flies past a streetlight in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Reuters/Gleb Garanich)
Displaced families, who fled from Islamic State militants, arrive at a camp west of Mosul, Iraq. (Reuters)
Migrants wash themselves using water from a barrel heated by a fire underneath it at an abandoned customs warehouse in Belgrade. (epa/Koca Sulejmanovic)
Tigers try to catch a piece of chicken thrown to them by the keepers at Sriracha Tiger Zoo in Chonburi Province, Thailand. (Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha)
A leprosy patient feeds his son at a leprosy hospital in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir. World Leprosy Day is observed on January 30 every year to increase public awareness. (epa/Farooq Khan)
A rickshaw driver looks out the windshield as he drives onto a highway in Mardan, Pakistan. (Reuters/Fayaz Aziz)
Iranian firefighters and mourners gather around a truck carrying the coffins of firemen killed when Tehran's oldest high-rise collapsed after a fire. At least 11 firefighters were killed, along with four civilians, in the January 19 disaster. (AFP/Atta Kenare)
People shout slogans as they carry torches during a march organized by Svoboda (Freedom), a Ukrainian nationalist party, in Kyiv to mark the 99th anniversary of a battle near the the small Ukrainian city of Kruty. Some 300 Ukrainian students, cadets, and schoolboys were killed during combat with the regular Red Army on January 29, 1918, to protect the newly created Ukrainian People's Republic against Bolshevik aggression. (AFP/Sergei Supinsky)
A health worker administers a polio vaccine to a child in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. Afghanistan is one of the two countries, along with neighboring Pakistan, where polio is still endemic, crippling hundreds of children every year. (epa/Ghulamullah Habibi)