Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's broadcast region and beyond for the first week of 2017. For more photo galleries, see our Picture This archive.
1
People carry the coffin of Yunus Gormek, 23, one of the victims of the Reina nightclub attack, during his funeral ceremony in Istanbul on January 2. (AFP/Bulent Kilic)
2
A building appears through a thick layer of fog in Yangzhou, in China's eastern Jiangsu Province. (AFP)
3
An Emirati falconer trains his bird during the Liwa Moreeb Dune Festival in the Liwa desert, some 250 kilometers southwest of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (AFP/ Karim Sahib)
4
A boy reacts as he is being administered polio vaccine drops by vaccination workers along a street in Quetta, Pakistan. (Reuters/Naseer Ahmed)
5
People look at a burned vehicle at the site of car-bomb attack in a busy square at Baghdad's sprawling Sadr City district on January 2. (Reuters/Ahmad Saad)
6
A Pakistani vendor prepares peanuts for sale on a roadside in Peshawar. (epa/Bilawal Arbab)
7
People hold flags picturing Ukrainian politician Stepan Bandera (left), one of the leaders of Ukrainian national movement and leader of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists, and his ally Roman Shukhevych during a march in Kyiv on January 1. (AFP/Genya Savilov)