Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's broadcast region and beyond for the 15th week of 2017. For more photo galleries, see our Picture This archive.
A woman walks past giant egg decorations set up in the center of Moscow, days ahead of Russian Orthodox Easter celebrations. (AFP/Natalia Kolesnikova)
A woman reacts as she looks at the site of a strong blast near the riot-police headquarters in the center of Diyarbakir, Turkey, on April 11. (AFP/Ilyas Akengin)
A man visits an exhibition titled The Leader Of The Century by Turkish artist Faysal Bugday, consisting of pictures of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at a subway station in Ankara. (epa/Tumay Berkin)
An Iraqi boy sits outside a house that was damaged during the fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militant in Hammam al-Alil city, south of Mosul, Iraq. (Reuters/Suhaib Salem)
Samaritans take part in the traditional Passover sacrifice ceremony, where sheep and goats are slaughtered, at Mount Gerizim near the northern West Bank city of Nablus on April 10. (epa/Alaa Badarneh)
A Russian Soyuz MS-02 space capsule carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew members descends before landing in a remote area outside the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on April 10. (Reuters/Kirill Kudryavtsev)
Pakistani fruit vendors sell watermelons on a roadside in Karachi. (epa/Rehan Khan)
A Syrian opposition fighter walks in a field of poppies in a rebel-held area in the southern city of Daraa. (AFP/Mohamad Abazeed)
Afghan youths play cricket in a field on the outskirts of Kabul. (AFP/Wakil Kohsar)
Boys visit the burnt-out main church as Iraqis attend the first Palm Sunday procession in the Christian city of Qaraqosh on April 9 since Iraqi forces retook it from Islamic State militants. (Reuters/Suhaib Salem)
