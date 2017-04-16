Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's broadcast region and beyond for the 15th week of 2017. For more photo galleries, see our Picture This archive.
1
A woman walks past giant egg decorations set up in the center of Moscow, days ahead of Russian Orthodox Easter celebrations. (AFP/Natalia Kolesnikova)
2
A woman reacts as she looks at the site of a strong blast near the riot-police headquarters in the center of Diyarbakir, Turkey, on April 11. (AFP/Ilyas Akengin)
3
A man visits an exhibition titled The Leader Of The Century by Turkish artist Faysal Bugday, consisting of pictures of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at a subway station in Ankara. (epa/Tumay Berkin)
4
An Iraqi boy sits outside a house that was damaged during the fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militant in Hammam al-Alil city, south of Mosul, Iraq. (Reuters/Suhaib Salem)
5
Samaritans take part in the traditional Passover sacrifice ceremony, where sheep and goats are slaughtered, at Mount Gerizim near the northern West Bank city of Nablus on April 10. (epa/Alaa Badarneh)
6
A Russian Soyuz MS-02 space capsule carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew members descends before landing in a remote area outside the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on April 10. (Reuters/Kirill Kudryavtsev)
7
Pakistani fruit vendors sell watermelons on a roadside in Karachi. (epa/Rehan Khan)
8
A Syrian opposition fighter walks in a field of poppies in a rebel-held area in the southern city of Daraa. (AFP/Mohamad Abazeed)
9
Afghan youths play cricket in a field on the outskirts of Kabul. (AFP/Wakil Kohsar)
10
Boys visit the burnt-out main church as Iraqis attend the first Palm Sunday procession in the Christian city of Qaraqosh on April 9 since Iraqi forces retook it from Islamic State militants. (Reuters/Suhaib Salem)