Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's broadcast region and beyond for the 52nd week of 2016. For more photo galleries, see our Picture This archive.
Swimmers climb down ladders to the Vltava River for the annual Christmas swim in Prague on December 26. (epa/Filip Singer)
An Ultra-Orthodox Jew prays after lighting a candle outside his house during the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah in the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem, Israel, on December 26. (epa/Abir Sultan)
Residents of Sochi place candles and lay flowers &nbsp;at an impromptu shrine paying tribute to the victims of a plane that crashed minutes after taking off from the Black Sea city on December 25, killing all 92 people on board. (epa/Yevgeny Reutov)&nbsp;
Heavy smoke billows from a fuel tank that caught fire at a refinery in the Israeli northern coastal city of Haifa on December 25. (AFP/Jack Guez)
