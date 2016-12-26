Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's broadcast region and beyond for the 52nd week of 2016. For more photo galleries, see our Picture This archive.
1
Swimmers climb down ladders to the Vltava River for the annual Christmas swim in Prague on December 26. (epa/Filip Singer)
2
An Ultra-Orthodox Jew prays after lighting a candle outside his house during the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah in the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem, Israel, on December 26. (epa/Abir Sultan)
3
Residents of Sochi place candles and lay flowers at an impromptu shrine paying tribute to the victims of a plane that crashed minutes after taking off from the Black Sea city on December 25, killing all 92 people on board. (epa/Yevgeny Reutov)
4
Heavy smoke billows from a fuel tank that caught fire at a refinery in the Israeli northern coastal city of Haifa on December 25. (AFP/Jack Guez)