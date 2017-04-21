Podcast: All The Kremlin's Made Men

They generate black cash for black ops; they carry out assassinations.

They smuggle weapons; they carry out cyberattacks.

And they run all sorts of errands the Kremlin wants to keep its fingerprints off.

Meet Russia's nationalized and weaponized organized crime syndicates -- a deadly tool of statecraft for a highly criminalized state.

On this week's Power Vertical Podcast, we discuss co-host Mark Galeotti's new report for the European Council on Foreign Relations: "Crimintern: How the Kremlin uses Russia's Criminal Networks in Europe."

