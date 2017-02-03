Podcast: Beyond Hybrid Warfare

Hybrid warfare. Nonlinear warfare. New generation warfare. Cross-domain coercion. Active measures. Reflexive control. And the Gerasimov Doctrine.

There is certainly no shortage of terminology or jargon to describe Russian military tactics and strategy.

On today's Power Vertical Podcast, we move beyond the catchphrases, and take a closer look at Russia's strategic doctrine, strategy, and capabilities.

What is Moscow actually doing? How is it doing it? And what does this portend?

Joining me will be military analyst Michael Kofman, a fellow at the Wilson Center's Kennan Institute and a research scientist at the CNA Corporation; and Johan Norberg, a senior analyst at the Swedish Defense Research Agency.

Also on the Podcast, Michael, Johan, and I will take a close look at Russia's force posture and military strategy in the Baltics.

Enjoy...

