The Power Vertical Podcast: Follow The Money

Billions of dollars in black Russian cash siphoned through thousands of companies with accounts at hundreds of banks in scores of countries.

A massive money laundromat exposed.

An important investigation released this week by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) pulled back the curtain on how Russian officials and organized crime figures wash their money.

And it also raised disturbing questions about what these billions are being used for.

On this week's Power Vertical Podcast, we take a deep dive into the OCCRP report.

Joining me are co-host Mark Galeotti, a senior research fellow at the Institute of International Relations in Prague, a visiting fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, and author of the blog In Moscow's Shadows; and Paul Radu, co-founder of the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project and the lead investigator on this week's report.

Enjoy...

