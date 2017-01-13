Podcast: Honey Traps And Money Traps

Videotapes of politicians caught in salacious acts. Dossiers of bribes and shady business deals. Tools of blackmail. Instruments of control.

Honey traps and money traps have long been key weapons in the Kremlin's arsenal.

They've long been used to discredit troublesome politicians at home and to recruit and develop networks of influence abroad.

On this week's Power Vertical Podcast, we look at how they're being adapted and upgraded for the digital age.

Joining me will be veteran Kremlin-watcher Donald Jensen, a former U.S. State Department official, a Senior Adjunct Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis, and a fellow at the Center for Transatlantic Relations in the Nitze School of International Studies at Johns Hopkins University; and Peter Pomerantsev, author of the widely acclaimed book Nothing Is True And Everything Is Possible: Inside The Surreal Heart Of The New Russia.

Enjoy...

