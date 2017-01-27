The Power Vertical Podcast: Moscow's Balkan Mischief

Rising tensions in Kosovo. Separatism in Bosnia-Herzegovina. Resurgent nationalism in Serbia. And an attempted coup in Montenegro.

No, the 1990s aren't calling and asking for their headlines back. And no, this isn't a flashback.

The volatile Balkans are again turning into a trouble spot. And this time around, the hand of Moscow is busy stirring the pot.

On this week's Power Vertical Podcast, we take a look at escalating unrest in the Balkans and Russia's role in it.

Joining me are co-host Mark Galeotti, a senior research fellow at the Institute of International Relations in Prague, a visiting fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, and author of the blog In Moscow's Shadows; and Arbana Vidishiqi, director of RFE/RL's Balkan Service.

Also on the podcast, we discuss rising tensions in Russia's criminal underworld and this week's reports of espionage cases against FSB officials.

Enjoy...

Listen to or download the podcast above or subscribe to The Power Vertical Podcast on iTunes.