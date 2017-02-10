Podcast: New Model Empire

There's more than one way to build an empire. There's more than one way to dominate your neighbors.There's more than one way to play the imperialist.

And with Vladimir Putin's regime increasingly emboldened in the post-Soviet neighborhood, we should expect the Kremlin to deploy all the tools in its toolbox to build its new model empire.

And on this week's Power Vertical Podcast, we'll take a close look at Putin's imperial toolbox.

Joining me will be Agnia Grigas, a senior fellow at The Atlantic Council and author of the books Beyond Crimea: The New Russian Empire and the forthcoming book The New Geopolitics of Natural Gas; and Andrew Wilson, a senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, author of the books the Ukraine Crisis: What It Means For The West and Belarus: The Last European Dictatorship.

Also on the podcast, Agnia, Andrew, and I will discuss the uptick in tensions between Russia and Belarus.

Listen to or download the podcast above