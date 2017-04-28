The Power Vertical Podcast: The European Front

Suddenly, it looks like Russia is on a losing streak in Europe.

Suddenly, it looks like the populist wave that Moscow was cheering on may just be receding.

Suddenly, from Austria to the Netherlands to France, centrist pro-European forces appear back on their feet.

On this week's Power Vertical Podcast, we take a look at Moscow's attempts to influence the French election and why they appear to have failed.

We'll also examine the broader backlash in Europe against Russian political interference.

Joining me is Cécile Vaissié, a professor of Russian and Soviet studies at the University of Rennes 2 and author of the book The Kremlin's Networks In France; and Marcel Van Herpen, director of the Cicero Foundation and author of the book Putin's Propaganda Machine: Soft Power And Russian Foreign Policy.

Enjoy ...

Listen to or download the podcast above or subscribe to The Power Vertical Podcast on iTunes.