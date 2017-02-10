CIA Chief, Turkish Prime Minister Discuss Closer Antiterror Cooperation

Officials say Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has met CIA chief Mike Pompeo in Ankara and that the two agreed on closer cooperation against terrorism and organized crime.

During their discussions on February 10, Yildirim renewed a request for U.S. support for Turkey's actions against the movement led by U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, including his extradition, the prime minister's office said.

Gulen is wanted in Turkey for allegedly masterminding a failed coup attempt. He denies the accusation.

Pompeo arrived in Turkey on February 9, making his first overseas trip since taking office.

He met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Turkish counterpart to discuss the fight against the Islamic State extremist group in Syria and Iraq.

Officials said Pompeo was scheduled to discuss plans for a possible operation to retake Raqqa, the stronghold of Islamic State.

