Pope Francis Warns Europe On Danger Of Populism

Roman Catholic Pope Francis has warned Europeans against the dangers of populism, urging them not to repeat the mistakes of the 1930s.

In an interview with Spain's El Pais newspaper on January 22, the pontiff said that "crises provoke fear" and "the most obvious example of European populism is Germany in 1933."

"In times of crisis, we lack judgement, and that is a constant reference for me," Francis said.

The pope also urged U.S. President Donald Trump to be guided by "ethical values" and to care for "the poor and the outcast."

He added that he will wait and see how the new U.S. President Donald Trump acts before forming an opinion, saying it was "unwise" to be afraid or to rejoice prematurely.

Based on reporting by Reuters and the BBC