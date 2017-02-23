Poroshenko Says Satisfied Has 'Built Bridges' With Trump Administration

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said he was satisfied he has established a dialogue with the Trump administration despite early predictions the American president would favor a closer relationship with Russia.

Poroshenko told a meeting of Ukraine's top brass on February 22. that his conversations with Donald Trump, his Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and Vice President Mike Pence have left him optimistic.

"At the moment, I am happy how we are building bridges, and how our dialogue is working out for the best with the U.S. administration,"he said.

The Ukrainian leader's reassurance over ties to Washington came as one of Kyiv's key European allies expressed concern over the failure of yet another attempt to halt the fighting in the east.

Russia and Ukraine announced a fresh truce deal that was supposed to go into effect on February 19, with both sides pledging to pull back heavy weapons from the front line.

"The truth is as follows: the cease-fire is not holding," German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said, adding that is "alarming."

"Those who say something on Saturday and several days later don't keep their word are responsible for the failure of the negotiation process," Gabriel said.

Based on reporting by AFP and Interfax

