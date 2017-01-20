Report: Probe Launched Into Possible Links Between Russia, Trump Associates

U.S. intelligence and law-enforcement agencies are reportedly “examining intercepted communications and financial transactions” as part of an inquiry into possible links between Russian officials and at least three associates of President-elect Donald Trump, who takes office on January 20.

Citing current and former senior American officials, The New York Times reports that the probe centers "at least in part on the business dealings that some of Trump’s past and present advisers have had with Russia."

The newspaper says Trump campaign advisers under scrutiny for their possible links to Russia include his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who has done business in Ukraine and Russia; Carter Page, a businessman and former foreign policy adviser to the campaign; and Roger Stone, a longtime Republican operative.

The New York Times says it is unclear whether the intercepted communications had anything to do with Trump himself or his campaign and whether the investigation is linked to a probe into alleged attempts to disrupt the U.S. presidential elections.

U.S. intelligence agencies accused the Kremlin this month of orchestrating a campaign to meddle in the November 8 vote, which Moscow denies.

