Protests Against Ruling Party Continue In Belgrade For 17th Day

BELGRADE -- Despite rain and cold weather, several hundred people participated in a two-hour protest walk in Belgrade on April 19 marking the 17th day of demonstrations against the ruling party.

The daily rallies against what protesters call "the dictatorship" began in Belgrade and other Serbian cities on April 3, a day after Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic's overwhelming victory in a presidential election.

Protesters chanted, blew whistles, beat drums, and held signs saying the "Emperor is naked,“ and "Down with the dictatorship.“

The demonstrators, mostly students, also chanted "We want to go live“ to protest the meager coverage they have received from Serbian news services.

As the protest ended in front of the Serbian Parliament, organizers announced it would resume on the evening of April 20.

Protesters said they are seeking media freedom, the dismissal of the "political elite" led by Vucic, the removal of "all corrupt officials," "fair and free" elections, improved labor rights, and the dismissal of members of the electoral commission and the regulator of electronic media.

With reporting by Ljudmila Cvetkovic of RFE/RL's Balkan Service

