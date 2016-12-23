Putin Holding Marathon Year-End Press Conference

Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding his annual televised end-of-the-year press conference on December 23, and followed tradition by starting out with upbeat comments on the economy and demographics.

Some 1,500 journalists from across Russia and abroad attended the event, which was broadcast on most major state media.

Putin said that the long-standing contraction of Russia's recession-plagued economy is slowing and that capital flight is decreasing.

He said that Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to decline by 0.5 to 0.6 percent in 2016 -- far less than in 2015 -- while inflation is forecast at a "record low" 5.5 percent, and a "small increase" in real wages in recent months "instills confidence in the future."

The event had been scheduled for December 22 but was postponed by one day because of the funeral of the Russian ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, who was assassinated in Ankara on December 19.

Putin’s annual press conference usually lasts around three hours, with the longest coming in 2008 and lasting four hours and 40 minutes.

At the press conference last year on December 17, Putin famously described then-U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump as a "colorful, talented person."

Speaking about the conflict in Ukraine, Putin said last year that "we have never said that there are no people there involved in resolving some certain issues, including those related to the military sphere."

Russian state TV devotes a great deal of attention to the press conference, showing a countdown on the screen and starting extensive coverage hours in advance.

Along with a state-of-the-nation speech and a "direct line" call-in show, the press conference is one of three major annual set-piece events Putin uses to bolster his image and send signals about domestic and foreign policy.

With reporting by Interfax