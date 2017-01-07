Putin Attends Christmas Mass While Washington Rages Over Cyberattacks

While politicians in Washington were raging over a U.S. intelligence report that said Russian President Vladimir Putin personally ordered meddling in last year's presidential election, Putin was in church.

In the only news to come out on Putin from Russian news services on January 6, the day Russia and other eastern Orthodox countries celebrate Christmas, Putin was reported to be attending a Christmas service at St. George’s Monastery in the western city of Veliky Novgorod.

The midnight mass was held at the monastery’s Spassky Cathedral. After the service, Putin went to see the St. George's Cathedral of the Yuriev Monastery, which was founded by Prince Yaroslav the Wise in 1030.

For Christmas, Putin usually goes to different regions of Russia. Last year, Putin attended a midnight Christmas service at the Church of the Intercession of the Mother of God in the village of Turginovo, located about 150 kilometers northwest of Moscow.

Meanwhile, Moscow has had no official comment on the public release on January 6 of a declassified U.S. intelligence report that said Putin directed a campaign of interference in the U.S. election last year with the goal of helping to elect Republican Donald Trump.

With reporting by TASS and Sputnik News

