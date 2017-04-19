Putin Congratulates Turkey's Erdogan Over Vote Expanding Powers

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for winning a referendum that will expand his powers, the Kremlin and Turkish state media said on April 18.

The Kremlin said that Putin phoned Erdogan and congratulated him for "successfully conducting" the referendum.

U.S. President Donald Trump also congratulated Erdogan for his victory in the referendum, which is being challenged by the opposition and has been greeted coolly by the European Union.

Turkish media said Putin and Erdogan emphasized the importance of normalizing ties and maintaining a cease-fire in Syria that was jointly brokered by Ankara and Moscow earlier this year.

The Kremlin said that the cease-fire and Syrian peace talks need to be reinforced.

Both sides called for a non-partisan investigation into the suspected chemical attack in Syria earlier this month that killed 89 people, the Kremlin said.

Ankara has said that the deadly nerve agent sarin was used by the regime of President Bashar al-Assad, an opinion not shared by Russia.

