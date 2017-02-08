Putin Ratifies Deal To Build Turkish Stream Gas Pipeline To Southern Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ratified a deal to build the Turkish Stream natural gas pipeline to southern Europe, state media reported on February 7.

The deal foresees at least 30 years of Russian-Turkish collaboration on the nearly 1100-kilometer pipeline, including construction of the pipeline, which will transport Russian natural gas across the Black Sea into Turkey and then across the border into southern Europe.

Some European Union members, including Greece, Hungary, and Slovakia, have expressed interest in joining the pipeline collaberation.

Russia and Turkey have in recent months restored their once-robust economic ties, which were frayed amid tensions related to the Syrian civil war, where they back opposing sides.

Aside from resuming business together, Russian and Turkish forces have been working together in recent weeks to fight Islamic State forces in Syria and the two nations have been sponsoring talks aimed at establishing a cease-fire and settlement of the Syrian conflict.

Based on reporting by dpa, Interfax, and TASS