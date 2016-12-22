Putin Says Russia 'Stronger Than Any Potential Aggressor'

President Vladimir Putin asserted that Russia's military is now stronger that any possible attacker, but must be prepared to "adjust plans to neutralize potential threats to our country."

"We can say with certainty: we are stronger now than any potential aggressor," Putin said on December 22. "Any."

Speaking at an annual end-of-year meeting at the Defense Ministry in Moscow, he said Russia "must carefully monitor any changes in the balance of power and in the political-military situation in the world, especially along Russia's borders.”

He said that Russia needs to strengthen its nuclear potential and ensure it has missiles that can "reliably penetrate any existing and prospective missile defense systems."

Russia says a missile defense system that the United States and NATO are building in Europe is a threat to its security, but Washington says that is not the case.

Much of the meeting was shown on state TV. Critics say Putin uses talk of military might and what he says are potential threats from abroad to incite patriotism and draw attention away from domestic problems in Russia.

Tension between Moscow and the West has been high since Russia's military seizure of Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula in March 2014 and the ensuing war between Kyiv's forces and Russia-backed separatists.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told the meeting that the military had successfully shown its capabilities in Syria, where a Russian air campaign has supported President Bashar al-Assad since September 2015.

The military has "tested 162 types of modern armaments during the military campaign in Syria," including warplanes and helicopters, he said.

Based on reporting by AP, AFP, TASS, and Interfax

