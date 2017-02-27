Putin To Begin Central Asian Tour With Kazakhstan Visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin begins a three-nation tour of Central Asia on February 27.

Putin will visit Kazakhstan and Tajikistan on February 27. The Kremlin said he will discuss cooperation in economic and humanitarian issues with his Kazakh and Tajik counterparts, Nursultan Nazarbaev and Emomali Rahmon.

The Russian president will visit Bishkek on February 28 and discuss bilateral ties with Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambaev.

That visit comes amid rancor over the detention of leading opposition leader Omurbek Tekebaev, who authorities said was being held as part of a criminal corruption investigation.

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia are members of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), groupings that Russia uses to maintain influence in the region.

The Kremlin says Putin's trip is meant to mark the 25th anniversary of Moscow's diplomatic relations with the three Central Asian nations.

He is not visiting the other two, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

Along with Russia and 11 other Soviet republics, the three countries gained independence when the Soviet Union fell apart in December 1991.

With reporting by Interfax and TASS