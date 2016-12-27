Putin Touts 'New Integraton' Of Former Soviet States On Economy, Defense

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the leaders of several former Soviet republics in St. Petersburg on December 26 on the 25th anniversary of the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a television interview that Putin believes the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 was a disaster.

While the disintegration cannot now be reversed, Putin believes a "new integration in the space of the former Soviet Union" is needed, Peskov said.

Members of the Eurasian Economic Union and Collective Security Treaty Organization attended the informal summit, including Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Putin told the group that "creation of a favorable business environment" will be needed in each country to achieve full-fledged development of their economies.

Since forming a common market with the other countries two years ago, he said trade between them has already increased significantly.

Non-tariff trade barriers have been slashed by 30 percent, he said, and a single market for drug and medical products has been created.

He said the group aims to form by 2025 a common financial market and common market for gas, oil, and petroleum products,with harmonized rules of trade.

