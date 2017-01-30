Quebec City Police Confirm Deaths In Mosque Shooting; Two Arrested

Police in Quebec City say there have been fatalities in a shooting at a local mosque during prayer time.

A spokesman said two arrests had been made in the January 29 shooting.

The president of the mosque in the Canadian city said five were killed. Other media reports said at least four were dead.

A police official confirmed there were deaths in the shooting but did not give a figure.

A witness told Reuters that up to three gunmen fired on about 40 people inside the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center.

"Why is this happening here? This is barbaric," the mosque's president, Mohamed Yangui, told reporters.

Yangui said he was not in the mosque at the time. He said he did not know how many were injured.

One report said there were 40 people in the mosque at the time.

A Reuters reporter at the scene saw heavily armed tactical police entering the mosque. Police would not say if a suspected gunman remained inside the mosque.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, dpa and CBC