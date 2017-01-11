Reports: Trump Briefed About Potentially ‘Compromising’ Information

U.S. news media reported on January 10 that the FBI is investigating the validity of claims that Russian operatives have compromising personal and financial information about U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

The allegations were part of a two-page appended synopsis to a report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, an appendage that was considered so sensitive that it was only shared with President Barack Obama, Trump, and eight Congressional leaders in briefings last week, CNN said.

The New York Times, Reuters, AP, and other news agencies reported similar information, citing U.S. officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Trump responded in a tweet calling the reports: "FAKE NEWS -- A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!" The Trump transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment, news outlets said.

The information came in part from memos compiled by a former British MI6 intelligence operative, whose past work U.S. intelligence officials consider credible, CNN said, citing “multiple U.S. officials with direct knowledge of the briefings."

The raw memos cited were prepared by the former MI6 agent, who was posted in Russia in the 1990s and now runs a private intelligence-gathering firm.

His investigations were initially funded by groups and donors supporting Republican opponents of Trump during the GOP primaries last year, CNN said. The cable network added that that once Trump became the Republican nominee, further investigation was funded by groups and donors supporting Hillary Clinton.

