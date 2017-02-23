Rohani Visits Ahvaz Following Days Of Protest

Iran’s President Hassan Rohani says his government has taken measures to prevent further water-supply problems in the southwestern city of Ahvaz.

Rohani made the announcement on February 23 during a one-day visit to the city that comes after days of protests over power cuts, dust pollution, and government mismanagement.

"There have also been many efforts to resolve the issue of electricity cuts,” Rohani said, adding that he has traveled to the city to inspect measures that are being taken to resolve the problems.

Residents of Ahvaz, the capital of the oil-rich Khuzestan Province, took to the streets last week, calling for senior officials to come to the city to see the problems for themselves.

Amateur videos of the protests showed crowds chanting against what they described as "injustice" and calling for help.

Demonstrators also chanted that "clean air" is their right.

Intense dust storms have been blamed for the power cuts in the city.

Based on reporting by IRNA and the Financial Tribune