Romanians Protest Legislative Move To Pardon Acts Of Corruption

More than 1,000 people have gathered outside Romania's government offices to protest a move by lawmakers to pardon acts of corruption.

Hundreds of demonstrators waved Romanian, NATO, European Union, and U.S. flags on May 3, yelling, "We have to defend the country from thieves!" As numbers grew, the crowd blocked Victory Square, where the government offices are.

Hundreds more protested in the cities of Constanta, Cluj, Sibiu, and Brasov.

The protests broke out shortly after a parliamentary legal committee approved a draft law that would grant amnesty to people convicted of bribery and influence peddling. The move is a preliminary step before a full parliamentary vote.

Lawmakers from the ruling Social Democratic Party dominate the committee. However, Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu, a Social Democrat, said he did not support the proposed changes.

President Klaus Iohannis, who is not a member of any party, said he was "unpleasantly surprised" by the vote.

Hundreds of thousands protested this winter after the government in January moved to decriminalize official misconduct. The government eventually scrapped the ordinance.

