Large Antigovernment Rally Set For Romanian Capital

Mass anticorruption protests are expected to continue in Romania on February 12.

Demonstrators have been demanding the resignation of the leftist-led government for trying to curb measures aimed at tackling corruption.

A large rally is expected in the evening outside the government building in the capital, Bucharest, where protesters have announced they will form a huge human tricolor flag with Romania's colors -- blue, yellow, and red.

On February 11, at least 5,000 protesters showed up outside the government building.

Thousands held rallies in other major cities, such as Timisoara, Cluj, Brasov, and Sibiu.

Nationwide protests kicked off on February 1, after the government of Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu issued an emergency decree the previous night decriminalizing several corruption-related offenses.

Critics said the decree was aimed at helping corrupt politicians avoid or get out of jail.

One of the main beneficiaries of the decree would have been Liviu Dragnea, the leader of the ex-communist Social Democrats (PSD).

Dragnea has been convicted of abuse of office and is under trial in a separate graft case. His conviction bars him from becoming prime minister.

The rallies, the largest since the fall of communism in December 1989, forced the government to revoke the decree on February 5, and led to the justice minister's resignation.

However, the demonstrations continued, with protesters demanding the resignation of the entire government, despite the fact that it survived a no-confidence vote on February 8.

Grindeanu has so far refused to resign.



A much smaller pro-government counterdemonstration continued on February 11 outside the presidential palace in Bucharest against President Klaus Iohannis, who has come out in support of the anticorruption protesters.

Iohannis was head of the center-right National Liberal Party before becoming president in 2014.

The president is elected through a direct vote, separately from the parliament.

On February 10, a court ruled that the Senate speaker, Calin Popescu Tariceanu, accused of making false statements in a property fraud case, can go on trial.

No date was set for the trial to begin.

Tariceanu's ALDE party is PSD's junior coalition partner.

With additional reporting by digi24hd.ro

