Russia Sets Date For International Talks On Afghanistan Conflict: Report

Russia has set April 14 as the date for international talks on the conflict in Afghanistan, Russian state-run news agency Interfax says.

The report on March 18 cited Mohammad Hanif Atmar, the special adviser to the Afghan president.

Atmar said the United States has been invited to attend, and he did not rule out that the Taliban could participate.

Russia held talks last month on the escalating violence in Afghanistan, with represenatives from Afghanistan, China, India, Pakistan, and Iran taking part.

Atmar said 12 countries have been invited to the April 14 talks. Along with the United States, the five former-Soviet Central Asian republics have also been invited.

Shakir Karga, the Afghan special presidential envoy for CIS countries, said he would welcome U.S. participation, “but it's unknown yet whether they will participate and at which level."

A U.S.-led invasion drove the Taliban regime out of power in 2001.

But Afghan forces are facing mounting pressure from the resurgent militant group, which seeking to reimpose its rule.

Since peaking at a force of about 100,000 troops, some 8,400 U.S. servicemembers remain in Afghanistan after most NATO forces pulled out in 2014.

The head of the U.S. military's Central Command says more U.S. troops will be needed on the ground in Afghanistan in the fight against the Taliban and other forces.

Based on reporting by dpa and Interfax