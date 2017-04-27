Russia Arrests 12 Central Asians On Extremism Charges In Kaliningrad

Russia's main domestic security agency said late on April 26 that it arrested 12 people in Kaliningrad for suspected involvement with an Islamic extremist group.

The arrests came on the same day the Federal Security Service, known as the FSB, announced the arrest of two suspected supporters of the Islamic State extremist group who it said were planning a "high-profile" terror attack in Russia's Far East.

The FSB said the 12 detainees in Kaliningrad were involved with a group called Islamic Jihad — Jamaat Mujahedeen -- and were of Central Asian descent. It said they may have been involved in militant recruiting activities.

The leader of the cell was placed on a wanted list for extremist crimes by Uzbekistan, the FSB said, adding that it plans todeport the detainees shortly to their home countries for prosecution on terrorism charges.

Kaliningrad, which is sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania, has strong military importance as Russia's westernmost territory and as home to its Baltic Fleet.

It was the third time this month that Russia accused Central Asians of being involved in terrorist activity within its borders.

Russian authorities identified a Kyrgyz man as the suicide bomber who killed 15 passengers on a St. Petersburg subway earlier this month, and have arrested a number of Central Asians in connection with that event.

The security agency said one of the two suspected Islamic State supporters who were arrested on April 26 in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, a city on the Pacific island of Sakhalin, was from a Central Asian nation that it did not name.

The other suspect in Sakhalin is a citizen of Russia, it said.

The FSB said a search of the two suspects' residence in Sakhalin turned up a homemade explosive device containing shrapnel, IS propaganda, and cell phones with instructions for making bombs.

The agency said the two men were planning to carry out a "high-profile" terror attack targeting a crowded public place.

An FSB video of the suspects broadcast on Russian state television showed the two men handcuffed and lying face down on the floor.

IS claimed responsibility for an attack on an FSB office last week that killed two people in the city of Khabarovsk, also in Russia's Far East.

However, authorities denied that attack had any link to the militant group and said the assailant, a 17-year-old ethnic Russian who was shot dead, had ties to neo-Nazis.

Sakhalin island, where the FSB said it foiled an mpending IS attack, is known for its rich oil and gas fields, which have drawn billions of dollars of investment from Gazprom, Exxon Mobil, Shell, and others major energy companies.

With reporting by AP, AFP, dpa, TASS, and Interfax

