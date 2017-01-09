U.S. Hits Russia's Bastrykin, Lugovoi With Magnitsky Sanctions

WASHINGTON -- The United States has slapped sanctions on five additional Russians for alleged human rights violations, including powerful senior law enforcement official Aleksandr Bastrykin and lawmaker Andrei Lugovoi, who is accused in Britain in the poisoning of Kremlin critic Aleksandr Litvinenko.

The Treasury Department on January 9 announced the financial sanctions and visa bans under a law punishing Russians that Washington deems complicit in the death of whistle-blowing Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky and other abuses.

Bastrykin and Lugovoi are the most prominent of the 44 Russians publicly sanctioned to date under the Magnitsky Act, a 2012 U.S. law that has infuriated the Kremlin.

Bastrykin is the head of the federal Investigative Committee, the Russian analogue to the FBI that has directed numerous politically charged criminal cases against opponents of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

British investigators have accused Lugovoi, a member of Russia's lower house of parliament, of carrying out the 2006 poisoning of Litvinenko at a hotel in central London.

