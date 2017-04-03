Russia, Belarus Say Energy Dispute Settled

Russia and Belarus say they have negotiated a settlement over an oil and gas dispute that has heightened tensions between the two neighbors and allies.

The breakthrough came after talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka in St. Petersburg on April 3.

Putin said government officials would finalize the details of the settlement in 10 days, and added that a road map had been agreed for energy cooperation up to 2020.

Russian news agencies quoted Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich saying the deal means Belarus would gradually pay off a $726-million debt for Russian gas supplies in exchange for Russia restarting oil shipments to Belarus.

Lukashenka has lashed out at Russia several times in recent months, accusing Moscow of violating treaties and using its role as an energy supplier to "grab us by the throat."

According to Minsk, Russia more than doubled the price it charges Belarus for gas over a yearlong period since the Eurasian Economic Union started functioning in January 2015.

