Russia Boasts Its Energy Sector Growing Despite U.S., EU Sanctions

Russia's oil and gas sector, which is the main engine driving the Russian economy, has grown despite sanctions imposed by the United States and European Union, Russian Energy Minister Aleksandr Novak said.

"Despite the sanctions that were imposed on a number of our companies, our oil and gas sector has managed not only to overcome the difficulties but even to demonstrate positive dynamics. In the past two years, Russia's oil output has gone up by 400,000 barrels," Novak told oil executives in Houston, Texas on March 6.

"The financial health of our companies is much, much better than of many foreign companies," he said. "They have a small debt load" and have reduced the cost of producing an average barrel of oil in Russia to between $10 and $15, he said.

With oil fetching between $50 and $60 a barrel on world markets today, that means that profit margins in Russia are "among the world's highest," Novak said, telling the executives in the heart of America's oil country that "Russia is open" to investment and collaboration with U.S. companies.

The sanctions imposed in 2014 after Russia illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimea were aimed at crimping growth in Russia's vital energy sector, which not only drives the economy but provides the lion's share of revenue for the government.

Novak also boasted that despite being the world's top oil producer, Russia still has so much oil and gas left in the ground that it could keep pumping for the next 50 years or longer.

Moreover, Russia remains one of the last frontiers for oil and gas, with "huge potential" for discovering new fields on Russia's continental shelf, in its Arctic expanses, and in its vast shale deposits, he said.

Novak told TASS that he met with 13 "global funds" interested in investing in Russian oil and gas at the Houston energy conference, though he did not name them.

Novak also credited Russia's agreement last year with OPEC to limit production for boosting oil prices by nearly 100 percent from lows near $30 a barrel a year ago.

While Russia will continue working with OPEC, he said it has no plans to join the cartel.

"Our interaction with oil-exporting countries is necessary and helpful," he said.

With reporting by CNBC and TASS