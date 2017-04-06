No Injuries In Partial Collapse Of Building Facade In St. Petersburg

An emergency official says nobody was hurt when part of the facade of an apartment tower in St. Petersburg collapsed, the Russian Interfax news agency reports.

The unidentified representative of the regional Emergency Situations Ministry branch spoke on April 6, after media reports of an explosion.

St. Petersburg is jittery after a bombing on a subway train on April 3 killed 14 people and injured nearly 50 others.

Interfax quoted the emergency official as saying that the reason for the collapse of the cladding on part of the apartment tower's facade was unknown and that reports of an explosion had not been confirmed.

Images indicated that the facade covering one room on a high floor of the apartment building had sheared off.

State-run news agency RIA Novosti quoted an emergency official as saying a car was damaged.

Based on reporting by Interfax, RIA Novosti, and Reuters