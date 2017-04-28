Russian Lawmaker Says Apartment Hit By Arson Day After Duma Vote

A Russian lawmaker says his apartment was set on fire a day after he voted against legislation on demolition of Soviet-era five-story apartment buildings in Moscow.

Sergei Shargunov, a Communist Party deputy in the State Duma, wrote on Facebook on April 28 that he believes arsonists sparked the fire on April 21 by throwing an incendiary object onto the balcony.

He said that one room was totally destroyed and that his father, who was in the apartment at the time, escaped unharmed.

In February, President Vladimir Putin publicly backed a plan to raze some 8,000 five-story buildings in Moscow that house around 1.6 million people.

Shargunov was one of four Communist lawmakers who voted against the bill on April 20, in the first of three required readings in the lower house.

The plan has sparked protests among many Moscow residents. Putin said on April 26 that he would not sign the law if it violated citizens' rights.