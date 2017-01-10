Suspected Militant Extradited From Czech Republic To Russia

An alleged militant suspected of involvement in the murder of an investigator in Russia's Daghestan region has been extradited from the Czech Republic to Russia.

The Russian Interior Ministry said on January 10 that Tagir Israpilov, 35, was escorted by Interpol agents and Russian Interior Ministry officials while being extradited.

Russian investigators claim that Israpilov and other alleged militants killed a local investigator in Daghestan and robbed his apartment in 2010.

Russian officials issued an international arrest warrant for Israpilov in October 2011.

Israpilov lived in Germany for a time under an assumed name. In 2011, German authorities extradited him to the Czech Republic, where he was arrested on document-forgery charges.

Daghestan, a mostly Muslim region in the North Caucasus, is plagued by violence related to organized crime, political turf wars, and an Islamist insurgency stemming from two post-Soviet separatist wars in neighboring Chechnya.