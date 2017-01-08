Russian Prisoner Dadin Contacts Relatives After Monthlong Absence

A Russian political activist serving a 2 1/2-year sentence for participating in illegal demonstrations has been located after not being heard from for more than one month.

Ildar Dadin has telephoned his wife, Anastasia Zotova and reported that he is being held in penal colony No. 5 in Altai Krai, Zotova reported on social media on January 8.

In November, Dadin issued an open letter complaining of torture and other abuse at the prison in Karelia where he'd formerly been incarcerated.

Authorities announced on December 5 that he would be transferred but refused to say where. From that time, Dadin had no contact with his relatives or lawyers.

Dadin has been listed as a political prisoner by Russia's Memorial human rights organization. A social-media campaign and a series of protests were held to urge the authorities to reveal Dadin's whereabouts.

Dadin told Zotova that he was in good health and that he was in transit the entire month.

Valery Maksimenko, deputy director of the FSIN federal corrections service, told Moskovsky Komsomolets that Dadin arrived at the Altai prison on January 7. He said Dadin had no injuries and had "an excellent appetite."

Based on reporting by TASS and Moskovsky Komsomolets