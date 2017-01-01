Two Militants Reported Killed In Daghestan

Two armed men were killed during a special operation by security services in Russia's volatile republic of Daghestan, Russian media reports.

A security-service official in Daghestan said on January 1 that two militants had been killed in an counterterrorist operation by security forces as they hid in a house in the village of Yaman-Su in the Novolaksky district.

Two security-service officers were reported wounded while storming the house during the operation, the official said, adding that the operation was ongoing.

Violence is common in Russia's North Caucasus, which includes the restive, predominantly Muslim-populated regions of Chechnya, Daghestan, Ingushetia, and Kabardino-Balkaria.

Islamic militants in the region have mounted frequent attacks on police and officials, and some have sworn allegiance to the Islamic State (IS) extremist group.

Based on reporting by Interfax and TASS