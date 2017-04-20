Russian Supreme Court Deems Jehovah's Witnesses Extremist

Russia’s Supreme Court said the Jehovah’s Witnesses should be considered an extremist organization, a decision that effectively bans the denomination from the country.

The decision, issued April 20 in response to an appeal by the Justice Ministry, is the first time that an entire registered religious organization has been prohibited under Russian law.

The ruling specifically concerned the organization’s administrative headquarters in St. Petersburg, but will affect its operations nationwide. The denomination says it has 170,000 adherents in Russia.

Long viewed with suspicion for their positions on military service, voting, and government authority in general, the Jehovah’s Witnesses are one of several denominations that have come under increasing pressure by Russian officials in recent years.