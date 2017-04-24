Denmark Says Russia Hacked Defense Ministry E-Mails

Denmark's defense minister has criticized Moscow's "aggressive" behavior after a report accused Russian hackers of infiltrating e-mail accounts of the country's Defense Ministry.

"This is part of a continuing war from the Russian side in this field, where we are seeing a very aggressive Russia," Defense Minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen told Danish media.

A report published on April 23 by Denmark's Center for Cybersecurity accused a group of pro-Kremlin hackers of breaking into the e-mails of Defense Ministry employees in 2015 and last year.

"The hacked e-mails don't contain military secrets, but it is of course serious," Frederiksen said, adding that the hacking "is linked to the intelligence services or central elements in the Russian government, and it is a constant battle to keep them away."

The report identified the hacker group as APT28, also known as Pawn Storm, Sofacy, and Fancy Bear.

The group has links to the Russian government and security services and has previously been named by the FBI and U.S. Homeland Security as being behind "malicious cyberactivity" against U.S. government bodies.

The report comes at a time when several Western governments, including the United States, France, and Britain, have accused Russia of using hacking to influence elections. Moscow denies it.

Western media reports about the Danish accusations said that Russian officials were not available to comment.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP