Russia Detains Suspect In Deadly Chechnya Base Attack

Russia's Investigative Committee says it has detained a suspect in connection with a March 24 attack on a military base in Chechnya.



The April 1 statement said authorities had detained 21-year-old Ibragim Dzhamalov, from Chechnya's Naursky district, in connection with the attack, in which six soldiers and six attackers were killed. Three soldiers were reportedly wounded.



The Islamic State (IS) terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack, which hit a base of Russia's newly formed National Guard security force.



The Investigative Committee statement said Dzhamalov confessed to participating in the attack.



Authorities continue to search for other suspects.

Based on reporting by TASS and AFP