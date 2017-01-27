Russian Duma Approves Bill To Soften Domestic-Violence Penalty

MOSCOW -- A controversial bill that would sharply reduce penalties for many cases of domestic abuse has won final approval in the State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament.

Duma deputies supported the bill by a vote of 380-3, despite widespread criticism from human rights and family-protection groups.

It now goes to the upper house for a single vote, and then to President Vladimir Putin for his signature.

For first-time offenders, the bill reduces battery inflicted on a family member from a crime to an administrative misdemeanor, making it punishable by a fine, community service, or up to 15 days in jail instead of a longer prison term.

Backers of the bill, including ultraconservative lawmaker Yelena Mizulina, have said the legislation is needed to stop the state from meddling in family affairs.

Family-protection groups and activists like Anna Popova, who protested the legislation outside the parliament on January 27, say it makes domestic-abuse victims more vulnerable.

Popova has gathered almost 240,000 signatures online to petition against the passing of the law, saying that 40 percent of all serious crimes of violence occur inside the family.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service