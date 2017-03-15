Russian Duma Adopts Law Limiting Live Broadcasts Of Open Trials

The Russian State Duma has approved legislation that would strengthen restrictions on live broadcasts of open trials on television, radio, and the Internet.

According to the law adopted on March 15, broadcasts of open trials must have permission from the judges.

The judges will also have a right to impose limitations on the broadcasts and set broadcasting locations in courtrooms.

The media outlets broadcasting open trials will be officially registered in the trial protocols.

Journalists will continue to be allowed to do audio and text recordings during open trials.

The law imposes a full ban on broadcasts of preliminary hearings ahead of trials.

Russia's Supreme Court in 2012 allowed journalists to send text messages from open trials via the Internet.



Damir Gainutdinov, a lawyer of the Agora human rights group, said the law "does not give any additional rights to journalists" and "seriously limits the transparency and openness of trials" in Russia.

With reporting by zona.media



